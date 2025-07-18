Jiumaojiu Reports Stabilizing Sales Amid Strategic Upgrades

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:9922) ) has issued an update.

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. reported a year-on-year decline in same store average daily sales for the second quarter of 2025, attributed to external consumption pressures. However, the decline in sales for Tai Er and Song Hot Pot showed signs of stabilization, with Tai Er launching 57 new-model restaurants as part of a strategic upgrade. The company is optimistic about the positive effects of these changes in the second half of the year, with stable average spending per customer indicating the success of their strategic shift towards enhancing product quality and customer experience.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9922) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.90 price target.

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. is a company in the restaurant industry, operating a variety of brands including Tai Er, Song Hot Pot, and Jiu Mao Jiu. The company focuses on providing dining experiences with a strategic emphasis on fresh and live ingredients, and operates both self-operated and franchised restaurants across different regions.

Average Trading Volume: 24,881,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.93B

