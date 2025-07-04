Jinshang Bank Announces Leadership Changes with Mr. Li’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2558) ) has shared an update.

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Li Yanbin from his roles as vice president, secretary to the Board, and joint company secretary due to work changes, effective July 4, 2025. Mr. Li’s appointment as an executive director will not proceed due to these changes. The bank expressed gratitude for Mr. Li’s contributions and confirmed that Mr. Wong Wai Chiu will continue as the sole company secretary.

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on banking services. It is not authorized as a banking institution under Hong Kong law and is not subject to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s supervision.

