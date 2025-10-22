Jardine Matheson Director Transfers Shares to Family

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Jardine Matheson Holdings ( (GB:JARB) ) is now available.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has announced a share transaction involving its Director, Ben Keswick, and his closely associated family members. On October 21, 2025, a total of 2,010,000 ordinary shares were transferred to Sidney, Sylvie, Isla, and May Keswick, who are the children of the Director. This transaction, conducted outside a trading venue, is part of the company’s compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s requirements in the United Kingdom.

