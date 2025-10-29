Janome Corporation Reports Cyberattacks on Subsidiaries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Janome Sewing Machine Co ( (JP:6445) ) is now available.

Janome Corporation announced that its subsidiaries, Janome Credia Co., Ltd. and Janome America, Inc., experienced cyberattacks that compromised their servers. Both subsidiaries have taken steps to secure their systems and prevent future incidents, with no expected impact on the company’s overall business performance.

More about Janome Sewing Machine Co

Janome Corporation operates in the sewing machine industry, offering a range of sewing machines and related products. The company focuses on providing high-quality sewing solutions to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 41,762

Current Market Cap: Yen19.89B

