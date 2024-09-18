Jade Road Strengthens Partnership with MBM Limited

Jade Road Investments Limited (GB:JADE) has released an update.

Jade Road Investments Limited is bolstering its strategic partnership with MBM Limited by issuing £80,000 in convertible loan notes (CLN), part of a larger £1,000,000 CLN initiative to enhance investment opportunities. These notes mature in 10 months and can be converted to company shares at a significant discount, marking a key development in Jade Road’s financial strategy. Investors and stakeholders are keenly anticipating further updates on this collaboration and its impact on Jade Road’s market position.

