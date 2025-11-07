Jack In The Box Announces New Board Directors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Jack In The Box ( (JACK) ).

On November 3, 2025, Jack in the Box Inc. announced a Nomination and Cooperation Agreement with GreenWood Investors, LLC, leading to the appointment of Mark King and Alan Smolinisky as new independent directors on its Board, effective November 7, 2025. This strategic move, part of a broader effort to simplify the company’s business model and enhance stockholder value, includes the formation of a Capital Allocation Committee chaired by Smolinisky. The agreement also entails GreenWood’s commitment to support the Board’s director nominees at the 2026 Annual Meeting and includes provisions on board size, voting, and standstill restrictions, aiming to drive improved performance and sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JACK) stock is a Hold with a $15.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on JACK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JACK is a Neutral.

Jack In The Box faces significant financial challenges with declining revenue, high leverage, and negative equity. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation reflects current losses despite a high dividend yield. The earnings call provides some optimism with strategic initiatives for long-term improvement, but near-term challenges remain significant. The company’s ability to improve financial health and market sentiment will be crucial for future performance.



More about Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is a prominent restaurant company operating and franchising one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, Jack in the Box®, with approximately 2,160 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American quick-service restaurant chain in the U.S. with over 550 locations across 18 states.

Average Trading Volume: 1,390,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $323.5M



