IRSA to Initiate Payment on Series XVI Notes by July 25, 2025

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA ( (IRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima announced that it will commence the payment of the fifth installment of interest and capital on its Series XVI Notes on July 25, 2025. The notes, issued on January 31, 2023, have a principal amount of USD 28,251,300, with an annual nominal interest rate of 7.00%. This payment marks a significant financial obligation for IRSA, reflecting its commitment to maintaining its financial responsibilities and potentially impacting its cash flow and financial strategy.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRSA) is a company based in Argentina, primarily involved in real estate investments and development. The company focuses on managing a diverse portfolio of properties, including commercial real estate and residential projects, catering to various market segments in Argentina.

