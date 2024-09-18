IPF Completes Share Buyback and Cancellation

International Personal Finance (GB:IPF) has released an update.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF) has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a fixed price of 156.50 pence per share, as part of a repurchase program announced earlier on 31 July 2024. The bought-back shares are set to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of ordinary shares in issue and hence the total voting rights available to shareholders. This move forms part of IPF’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to its investors.

For further insights into GB:IPF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.