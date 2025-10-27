Iovance Biotherapeutics Advances Cancer Treatment with IOV-4001 Study Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics ((IOVA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Iovance Biotherapeutics is conducting a Phase 1/2 study titled ‘A Phase 1/2, Open-label Study of PD-1 Knockout Tumor-infiltrating Lymphocytes (IOV-4001) in Participants With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma or Stage III or IV Non-small-cell Lung Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IOV-4001, a novel treatment for advanced melanoma and non-small-cell lung cancer, highlighting its potential significance in improving patient outcomes in these challenging conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is IOV-4001, a biological treatment involving the infusion of engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. The treatment is designed to target and destroy cancer cells in patients with advanced melanoma and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a non-randomized, parallel assignment model with no masking. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on assessing the therapeutic potential of IOV-4001 in the specified patient cohorts.

Study Timeline: The study commenced on April 29, 2022. The primary completion date is yet to be announced, with the latest update submitted on December 4, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future results.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly impact Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s outcome is also relevant in the broader context of cancer treatment innovation, potentially influencing competitor strategies and industry dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

