Invesco Mortgage Reports Strong Q3 2025 Turnaround

Invesco Mortgage ( (IVR) ) has shared an announcement.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant turnaround with a net income per common share of $0.74, compared to a net loss of $0.40 in the previous quarter. The company achieved a 4.5% increase in book value per common share to $8.41, driven by strong performance in Agency RMBS due to declining interest rate volatility and robust investor demand, resulting in a positive economic return of 8.7% for the quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on (IVR) stock is a Hold with a $7.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on IVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IVR is a Neutral.

Invesco Mortgage’s overall score reflects moderate financial health amid revenue volatility and profitability challenges. The technical analysis suggests bearish momentum, but the valuation seems attractive due to its high dividend yield. The earnings call provided mixed signals, with some positive developments but ongoing risks, resulting in a balanced outlook.



More about Invesco Mortgage

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates in the financial sector, focusing on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The company primarily deals with Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS, which are backed by government-sponsored enterprises, providing stable cash flows and lower sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,551,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $484M



