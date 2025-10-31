International Paper Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Loss

International Paper Company ( (IP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information International Paper Company presented to its investors.

International Paper Company is a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, operating in over 30 countries and employing more than 65,000 people worldwide. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company focuses on providing innovative packaging solutions to enhance safety and productivity.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, International Paper reported a net loss of $1.10 billion, largely impacted by significant charges related to mill closures and strategic actions. Despite these challenges, the company achieved net sales of $6.2 billion and an adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $859 million.

Key highlights from the report include a 28% sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA across its Packaging Solutions businesses, driven by price realization and cost management. However, the company faced a substantial net loss due to $675 million in accelerated depreciation and a $1.01 billion impairment charge related to the divestiture of its Global Cellulose Fibers business. Additionally, the company’s strategic actions included exiting non-core businesses and reinvesting in strategic assets.

Looking ahead, International Paper remains committed to its transformation plan, focusing on commercial excellence and cost efficiency. The company aims to build a differentiated, sustainable global packaging company, despite facing near-term market headwinds.

