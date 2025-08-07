International Paper Awards PSUs to CFO Under New Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from International Paper Co ( (IP) ).

International Paper Company announced a transaction involving the award of Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to Lance T. Loeffler, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as part of the company’s 2025 Long-Term Incentive Plan. This award aims to align the PSUs with the methodology specified in Loeffler’s Offer Letter, adjusting the number of PSUs granted to reflect a different calculation approach. The PSUs will vest over three years, contingent upon continued employment and performance objectives, potentially impacting the company’s operational alignment and executive compensation strategy.

International Paper Company is a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of paper and packaging products. The company is listed on the NYSE and LSE under the symbols IP and IPC, respectively.

