International Paper Announces Share Acquisitions in Employee Savings Plans

An announcement from International Paper Co ( (IP) ) is now available.

International Paper Company announced transactions involving acquisitions of shares through its Salaried Savings Plan and Deferred Compensation Savings Plan. These transactions, conducted by senior executives, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to provide robust retirement savings options for its employees, potentially enhancing employee retention and satisfaction.

More about International Paper Co

International Paper Company is a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, primarily focusing on the production of paper and packaging materials. The company is listed on the NYSE and LSE, and it offers a range of retirement savings plans for its employees, including the Salaried Savings Plan and the Deferred Compensation Savings Plan.

