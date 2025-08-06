Inter & Co Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results and Brand Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inter & Company Incorporation Class A ( (INTR) ) has shared an announcement.

Inter & Co, Inc. reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with a net income of R$315 million excluding minority interests and a 13.9% return on equity. The company also achieved a gross revenue of R$3.6 billion and a gross loan portfolio of R$40 billion. The company continues to expand its client base, reaching 40 million total clients, and has been recognized as the 7th most powerful brand in Brazil. Inter & Co’s strategic initiatives include enhancing user experience through new features like ‘Meu Crédito’ and ‘Meu Porquinho Por Objetivos’, which have seen significant client engagement and investment. The company also focuses on sustainable credit options and financial education to reduce risks and increase customer loyalty.

Spark’s Take on INTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INTR is a Neutral.

Inter & Company exhibits strong financial performance with impressive revenue and profit growth, which is the primary driver of the overall score. However, technical analysis indicates weak market momentum, and cash flow management issues require attention. The valuation is reasonable, providing a moderate score overall.

More about Inter & Company Incorporation Class A

Inter & Co, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and investment products primarily focused on digital solutions. The company is based in Brazil and has a significant presence in the market, particularly among younger demographics, including Gen Z.

Average Trading Volume: 2,303,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.85B

