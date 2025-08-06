Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Strong Financial Growth as of June 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inter & Company Incorporation Class A ( (INTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Inter & Co, Inc. reported significant growth in its financial performance as of June 30, 2025. The company achieved a profit of R$ 639 million, a 52.9% increase from the previous year, and revenues of R$ 3.8 billion, up by 33.4%. The loan portfolio grew by 13% to R$ 40.2 billion, and total funding increased by 10.2% to R$ 58.1 billion. The company also saw an increase in total assets to R$ 84.7 billion and shareholder’s equity to R$ 9.4 billion. These results highlight the company’s strong market position and operational efficiency.

Spark’s Take on INTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INTR is a Neutral.

Inter & Company exhibits strong financial performance with impressive revenue and profit growth, which is the primary driver of the overall score. However, technical analysis indicates weak market momentum, and cash flow management issues require attention. The valuation is reasonable, providing a moderate score overall.

More about Inter & Company Incorporation Class A

Inter & Co, Inc. is a holding company based in the Cayman Islands, with its shares listed on Nasdaq and B3. It controls Banco Inter and provides a digital ecosystem offering e-commerce and financial services, including banking, investments, credit, insurance, and a marketplace for major retailers in Brazil and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 2,303,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.85B

