Insurance Australia Group Announces Director’s Interest Update

The latest announcement is out from Insurance Australia Group Limited ( (AU:IAG) ).

Insurance Australia Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice concerning Wendy Thorpe. The notice reveals that there has been no change in the number of ordinary shares held directly or indirectly by Thorpe, maintaining a total of 24,954 shares. Additionally, Thorpe acquired 5,902 Non-Executive Directors Award rights under the IAG Share and Performance Award Rights Plan, indicating a potential increase in her future stake in the company. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IAG) stock is a Buy with a A$9.65 price target.

More about Insurance Australia Group Limited

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance products and services. The company focuses on offering comprehensive insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 5,137,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.59B



