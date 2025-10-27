Insmed’s CEDAR Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment

Insmed ((INSM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Insmed Incorporated is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial, known as the CEDAR Study, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Brensocatib in adults with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). The study aims to assess the effects of Brensocatib compared to a placebo, which could provide significant insights into treating this chronic skin condition.

The trial involves testing Brensocatib, an oral drug, in two dosages (10 mg and 40 mg) against a placebo. The primary goal is to determine the drug’s effectiveness in reducing HS symptoms over a 52-week period.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study employs a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking. The primary purpose is treatment, ensuring unbiased results by masking participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors.

The study began on November 11, 2024, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

For investors, this study represents a potential growth opportunity for Insmed, as positive results could enhance the company’s market position in dermatological treatments. The outcome may influence stock performance, especially in comparison to competitors focusing on similar conditions.

The CEDAR Study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue