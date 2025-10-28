Inmune Bio to Host Q3 Results Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inmune Bio ( (INMB) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, INmune Bio Inc. announced it will host a conference call on October 30, 2025, to discuss its third-quarter financial results and provide a corporate update. This event is significant for stakeholders as it will offer insights into the company’s recent performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Spark’s Take on INMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INMB is a Neutral.

Inmune Bio’s overall stock score is hindered by significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and ongoing losses. While technical analysis shows mixed signals, valuation metrics suggest overvaluation. Positive corporate events and earnings call highlights provide some optimism, but financial instability and operational challenges remain key risks.

More about Inmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. The company has three product platforms: the Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) platform, the CORDStrom™ platform, and the INKmune® platform, each targeting different diseases and stages of clinical trials.

Average Trading Volume: 1,068,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $50.51M

