ING Groep’s Capital Resilience Confirmed by EBA Stress Test

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from ING Groep ( (ING) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, ING Groep N.V. announced the results of the 2025 EU-wide stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority, which confirmed ING’s resilient capital position. The stress test, which does not have a pass/fail threshold, is used for the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process to assess ING’s ability to meet prudential requirements under stressed scenarios. ING’s actual CET1 ratio as of June 30, 2025, was 13.3%, indicating strong capital resilience, which is crucial for stakeholders and reinforces ING’s stable position in the banking industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (ING) stock is a Buy with a $22.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ING Groep stock, see the ING Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING’s strong earnings call and bullish technical indicators drive the stock score. The company’s financial performance is mixed, with high leverage and cash flow challenges, but valuation remains attractive. Continued growth in mortgages and fee income supports a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ING stock, click here.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering retail and wholesale banking services through its operating company, ING Bank. With over 60,000 employees, ING serves customers in more than 100 countries, focusing on empowering individuals and businesses to stay ahead. The company is committed to sustainability, with its ESG practices highly rated by independent providers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,377,197

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $69.65B

For an in-depth examination of ING stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue