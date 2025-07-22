ING Groep Reports Progress on €2 Billion Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, ING Groep N.V. announced progress on its €2.0 billion share buyback program, initially announced on May 2, 2025. During the week of July 14 to July 18, 2025, the company repurchased 2,602,383 shares at an average price of €19.48, totaling €50,698,602.35. To date, approximately 44.02% of the program has been completed, with 47,597,960 shares repurchased at an average price of €18.50, amounting to €880,338,922. This initiative aims to reduce ING’s share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (ING) stock is a Hold with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ING Groep stock, see the ING Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING’s stock score is primarily supported by its strong earnings call results and attractive valuation. While financial performance indicates some challenges, particularly in cash flow and leverage, the technical analysis is positive, and the company shows resilience in its strategic growth areas.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The company provides retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 100 countries, employing more than 60,000 people. ING is listed on the Amsterdam, Brussels, and New York Stock Exchanges and is committed to sustainability, with its ESG rating reconfirmed as ‘AA’ by MSCI in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 2,276,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $68.41B

