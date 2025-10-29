ING Appoints Ida Lerner as New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from ING Groep ( (ING) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, ING announced the appointment of Ida Lerner as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Lerner, who previously served as CFO at Norwegian bank DNB, will succeed Tanate Phutrakul. The appointment is part of ING’s strategic efforts to strengthen its position as a digital and sustainable bank, with Lerner’s extensive experience expected to contribute significantly to these goals.

Spark’s Take on ING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING Groep’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and reasonable valuation, with a notable dividend yield. However, financial performance is mixed, with high leverage and cash flow challenges being areas of concern. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering retail and wholesale banking services through its operating company, ING Bank. The company focuses on empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and business, with a commitment to sustainability and innovation. ING Group shares are listed on major exchanges including Amsterdam, Brussels, and New York.

Average Trading Volume: 2,325,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $72.3B

