Infosys Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Collaborations

The latest update is out from Infosys ( (INFY) ).

On October 16, 2025, Infosys announced its financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2025, reporting a quarterly revenue of $5.076 billion, marking a 2.9% year-on-year growth in constant currency. The company achieved strong deal wins with a total contract value of $3.1 billion and maintained robust free cash flow generation. Infosys also announced strategic collaborations with major clients like ABN AMRO, Mastercard, and Telstra to enhance digital transformation and AI integration. The company continues to position itself as a leader in digital innovation, with a focus on AI-driven solutions and sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (INFY) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Infosys stock, see the INFY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on INFY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INFY is a Outperform.

Infosys scores well due to its strong financial performance and fair valuation. The earnings call highlighted both strengths in revenue growth and challenges with operating margins and client spending. Technical analysis suggests caution, with the stock trading below key moving averages.

More about Infosys

Infosys Limited is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company specializes in providing IT services, including consulting, technology, and outsourcing solutions. Infosys focuses on leveraging AI and digital transformation to enhance client operations across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 18,901,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $69.05B

