Indian Oil Corporation Announces 66th AGM via Video Conferencing

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:IOC) ) has shared an update.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited announced the convening of its 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held through video conferencing. The public notice regarding the AGM was published in several prominent newspapers, and the details are available on the company’s website. This move reflects the company’s adaptation to digital solutions for stakeholder engagement.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is a leading company in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products. It plays a significant role in India’s energy sector, catering to a substantial portion of the country’s fuel needs.

