ICL Group Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results Driven by Specialty Businesses

ICL Group Ltd. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, highlighting a rise in sales driven by its specialty businesses. The company achieved $1.8 billion in total sales and $351 million in adjusted EBITDA, with specialties-driven sales increasing by 8% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. The report noted stable agricultural fundamentals and improved pricing trends, while demand in construction remained soft. The company also benefited from anti-dumping measures, particularly in bromine prices, and expects current trends to continue into the second half of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (ICL) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Icl stock, see the ICL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICL is a Neutral.

ICL’s overall score reflects a stable financial base and positive earnings call guidance, tempered by current technical weakness and moderate valuation metrics. The most significant factors are the solid operational performance and strategic growth in specialties, contrasted by bearish technical indicators.

More about Icl

ICL Group Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of fertilizers, industrial products, and performance products. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and serves a global market with a strong emphasis on specialty-driven businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 725,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.95B

