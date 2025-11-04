IAG Director’s Interest Notice Update: Significant Increase in Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Insurance Australia Group Limited ( (AU:IAG) ) is now available.

Insurance Australia Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically concerning Nicholas Hawkins. The update revealed no change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares held by Hawkins, maintaining his holding at 857,832 shares. However, there was a significant increase in his Deferred Awards Rights (DARs) and Executive Performance Rights (EPRs), with an acquisition of 135,410 DARs and 334,440 EPRs, bringing his total to 170,090 DARs and 1,903,780 EPRs. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

More about Insurance Australia Group Limited

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance products and services. The company focuses on offering general insurance services across various markets in Australia and New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 5,137,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.59B

