Huntington Bancshares Announces Merger with Cadence Bank

Huntington Bancshares ( (HBAN) ) has issued an update.

On October 26, 2025, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced a merger agreement with Cadence Bank, where Cadence will merge into Huntington National Bank. The merger, approved by the boards of both companies, involves converting Cadence’s common and preferred stock into Huntington stock, with provisions for Cadence’s directors to join Huntington’s board. The merger aims to enhance Huntington’s market presence and community involvement, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (HBAN) stock is a Buy with a $17.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on HBAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HBAN is a Outperform.

Huntington Bancshares’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance are the primary drivers of its solid stock score. While technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, the company’s robust profitability and strategic growth initiatives provide a positive outlook.

More about Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a financial services company operating primarily in the banking industry. It offers a range of banking services through its subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, focusing on personal, small business, and commercial banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 31,332,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.74B

