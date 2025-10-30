Hungary’s GDP Growth Misses Estimates, Market Reacts

Hungary’s GDP growth rate year-over-year increased to 0.6% from the previous 0.1%, marking a 0.5 percentage point rise. This indicates a positive shift in economic activity compared to the prior period.

However, the actual GDP growth fell short of analyst estimates of 1.0%, which may dampen investor sentiment. The shortfall is likely to impact sectors sensitive to economic growth, such as consumer goods and industrials. The market reaction may be short-term, driven by immediate sentiment rather than long-term policy changes.

