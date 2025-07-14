Humm Group Limited Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Humm Group Limited ( (AU:HUM) ) is now available.

Humm Group Limited announced the cessation of several performance rights due to unmet conditions, impacting a total of over 4 million securities. This development may affect the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, reflecting challenges in meeting performance targets.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HUM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Humm Group Limited stock, see the AU:HUM Stock Forecast page.

More about Humm Group Limited

Humm Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing consumer finance solutions. The company offers a range of products including buy now, pay later services, and other financial products aimed at enhancing consumer purchasing power.

YTD Price Performance: -11.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,674,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$297.9M

