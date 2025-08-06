Huddlestock Fintech AS Completes Strategic Transaction with Done.ai

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ) is now available.
Huddlestock Fintech AS has announced the completion of a significant transaction with Done.ai Group AB, where Done.ai acquires Huddlestock’s Nordic Investment-as-a-Service platform. This strategic move allows Huddlestock to focus on its European operations and adopt an asset-light, partner-driven model, enhancing its potential for scalable growth and long-term value creation. As part of the transaction, Huddlestock has received a 4.57 percent ownership in Done.ai, with plans to distribute 20 percent of these shares to its shareholders, reflecting approximately 6 percent of Huddlestock’s current market capitalization.
More about Huddlestock Fintech AS
Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-Service offerings. The company provides full operational service support and financial consultancy services, delivering sustainable technology and operational solutions to companies offering financial products and services.
Average Trading Volume: 575,388
Current Market Cap: NOK191.4M
