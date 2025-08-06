Huddlestock Fintech AS Completes Strategic Transaction with Done.ai

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Huddlestock Fintech AS ( (DE:9JR) ) is now available.

Huddlestock Fintech AS has announced the completion of a significant transaction with Done.ai Group AB, where Done.ai acquires Huddlestock’s Nordic Investment-as-a-Service platform. This strategic move allows Huddlestock to focus on its European operations and adopt an asset-light, partner-driven model, enhancing its potential for scalable growth and long-term value creation. As part of the transaction, Huddlestock has received a 4.57 percent ownership in Done.ai, with plans to distribute 20 percent of these shares to its shareholders, reflecting approximately 6 percent of Huddlestock’s current market capitalization.

More about Huddlestock Fintech AS

Huddlestock Fintech AS is an innovative technology software provider specializing in Investment-as-a-Service offerings. The company provides full operational service support and financial consultancy services, delivering sustainable technology and operational solutions to companies offering financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 575,388

Current Market Cap: NOK191.4M

Find detailed analytics on 9JR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue