Huddled Group Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Huddled Group ( (GB:HUD) ) has shared an announcement.

Huddled Group PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its major shareholding structure. Stonehage Fleming Investment Management Limited, based in London, has reduced its voting rights in Huddled Group from 5.31% to 4.83%. This change in voting rights was officially recorded on July 11, 2025, and notified to the company on July 14, 2025. The adjustment in shareholding could impact the company’s governance dynamics and influence future strategic decisions.

