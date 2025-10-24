Huaibei GreenGold Announces Potential Reorganization at Shareholder Level

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Huaibei GreenGold Industry Investment Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2450) ) has shared an announcement.

Huaibei GreenGold Industry Investment Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in China, is undergoing a potential reorganization at the controlling shareholder level. The reorganization involves renaming Huaibei Hongjian Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. to Huaibei Xinghuai Capital Holding Co., Ltd., which will be transferred to Huaibei Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). A new company, Huaibei City Xinghuai Mining Co., Ltd., will be established and wholly owned by Xinghuai Capital. The 75% shares of Huaibei GreenGold held by Huaibei Construction Investment Group will be transferred to Xinghuai Mining at nil consideration. Despite these changes, the ultimate beneficial owner, Huaibei SASAC, remains unchanged, maintaining its control over the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2450) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huaibei GreenGold Industry Investment Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2450 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huaibei GreenGold Industry Investment Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 208,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$175.6M

See more data about 2450 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue