HSC Resources Group Strengthens Board with New Independent Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Windmill Group Ltd. ( (HK:1850) ) has shared an update.

HSC Resources Group Limited, formerly known as Windmill Group Limited, has announced the appointment of two independent non-executive directors, Mr. Zhou Yunhui and Mr. Xuan Chaohui. Both appointees have confirmed their independence as per the Listing Rules, with no financial or other interests in the company, ensuring their impartiality in decision-making. This move is expected to strengthen the governance framework of the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1850) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Windmill Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1850 Stock Forecast page.

More about Windmill Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 711,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$107.1M

See more data about 1850 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue