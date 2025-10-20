HSC Resources Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Assignments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Windmill Group Ltd. ( (HK:1850) ) has issued an announcement.

HSC Resources Group Limited, formerly known as Windmill Group Limited, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board comprises executive directors, including Chairman Mr. Li Junheng and CEO Mr. Li Shing Kuen Alexander, as well as independent non-executive directors. The board has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned to each committee. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, which may impact its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1850) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Windmill Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1850 Stock Forecast page.

More about Windmill Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 711,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$107.1M

For a thorough assessment of 1850 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

