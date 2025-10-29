Hormel Foods Announces CFO Departure and Interim Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hormel Foods ( (HRL) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Hormel Foods announced the departure of Jacinth Smiley as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 26, 2025, with Paul Kuehneman appointed as the interim CFO. The company also provided a fourth-quarter update, highlighting strong top-line results driven by sustained demand across its retail, foodservice, and international businesses, despite challenges like inflation and avian influenza. Hormel expects net sales growth toward the top end of its guidance range but anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be slightly below expectations due to these challenges.

Spark’s Take on HRL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HRL is a Neutral.

Hormel Foods’ overall stock score reflects stable financial performance and attractive valuation, but is tempered by bearish technical indicators and near-term profitability challenges highlighted in the earnings call. The company’s strategic initiatives offer potential for future growth, but current market conditions and cost pressures present risks.

More about Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, and JENNIE-O®, among others. Hormel Foods is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, recognized for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 4,199,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.01B

