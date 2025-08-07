HORIBA, Ltd. Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Horiba ( (JP:6856) ) has shared an announcement.

HORIBA, Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the first half of 2025, with increases in net sales, operating income, and net income attributable to shareholders compared to the previous year. The company also announced the acquisition of a new company, EtaMax Co., Ltd., indicating a strategic expansion in its operations. Despite a slight decrease in total assets, the shareholders’ equity ratio improved marginally, reflecting a stable financial position. The company maintained its dividend forecast, signaling confidence in its ongoing financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6856) stock is a Buy with a Yen13000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Horiba stock, see the JP:6856 Stock Forecast page.

More about Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. operates in the scientific and technical instruments industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of measurement and analysis equipment. The company is known for its products in automotive testing, process and environmental monitoring, medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, and scientific research.

Average Trading Volume: 146,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen466.1B

