Hologic Announces Acquisition Agreement with Blackstone and TPG

On October 21, 2025, Hologic, Inc. announced its entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Blackstone and TPG for up to $79 per share, valuing the company at approximately $18.3 billion. This acquisition, which includes a 46% premium on Hologic’s stock price prior to media reports, aims to strengthen Hologic’s leadership in women’s health and accelerate its growth. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, and will result in Hologic’s delisting from Nasdaq. The deal includes significant minority investments from ADIA and GIC, and Hologic’s stockholders will receive $76 per share in cash plus a contingent value right of up to $3 per share based on future revenue milestones.

Hologic’s overall stock score is driven by a positive earnings call that highlighted strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. However, declining profitability margins and a high P/E ratio weigh on the score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment.

More about Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women’s health, focusing on developing innovative medical technologies for detection, diagnosis, and treatment of health conditions, aiming to raise the standard of care worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,913,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.99B

