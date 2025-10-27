Hofseth Biocare ASA Announces Subsequent Share Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hofseth Biocare ASA ( (HOFBF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hofseth Biocare ASA has announced a planned subsequent offering of up to 16,666,666 new shares directed towards certain eligible shareholders. This move indicates a strategic effort to raise capital, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and offering opportunities for existing shareholders to increase their investment.

YTD Price Performance: 21.18%

Average Trading Volume: 97,910

Current Market Cap: NOK846.8M

