Hofseth Biocare ASA Announces Subsequent Share Offering

Hofseth Biocare ASA ( (HOFBF) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Hofseth Biocare ASA has announced a planned subsequent offering of up to 16,666,666 new shares directed towards certain eligible shareholders. This move indicates a strategic effort to raise capital, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and offering opportunities for existing shareholders to increase their investment.
More about Hofseth Biocare ASA
YTD Price Performance: 21.18%
Average Trading Volume: 97,910
Current Market Cap: NOK846.8M
