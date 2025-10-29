Hitachi Construction Machinery Reports Mixed Semi-Annual Results

Hitachi Construction Machinery ( (HTCMY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hitachi Construction Machinery presented to its investors.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM) is a prominent player in the construction machinery sector, specializing in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic excavators, ultra-large hydraulic excavators, and wheeled loaders, along with related parts and services.

In its semi-annual earnings report for the period ending September 30, 2025, Hitachi Construction Machinery reported a slight decline in revenue by 1.8% year-on-year to ¥654,051 million. Despite this, the company saw a significant increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent, which rose by 18.9% to ¥37,750 million, driven by one-time non-operating income and improved financial income and expenses.

Key financial metrics highlighted a decrease in adjusted operating income by 15.7% to ¥60,148 million, impacted by the yen’s appreciation and changes in regional and model mix. However, the company experienced a robust performance in Europe, Asia, and North America, offsetting declines in the Americas OEM business and Oceania. The Specialized Parts & Service segment also saw an 8.8% increase in revenue, although adjusted operating income fell by 19.8% due to competitive pressures and currency impacts.

Looking ahead, Hitachi Construction Machinery maintains a cautious outlook for the fiscal year ending March 2026, factoring in potential impacts from U.S. tariff policies and global economic uncertainties. Despite these challenges, the company has revised its earnings forecast upwards, reflecting solid performance in the second quarter and plans to maintain its annual dividend of ¥175 per share.

Overall, while the business environment remains uncertain, Hitachi Construction Machinery is poised to navigate these challenges with strategic initiatives aimed at sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value.

