Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Advances Share Buyback Plan

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4530) ) has shared an announcement.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. announced the acquisition of 1,765,400 of its own shares, costing approximately 7.1 billion yen, as part of a previously announced plan. This move is part of a broader strategy to repurchase up to 3 million shares by the end of 2025, which could impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its transdermal therapeutic products and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 169,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen299.4B

