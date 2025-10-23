Hindalco’s AluChem Acquisition Faces Delay Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hindalco Industries Limited ( (IN:HINDALCO) ) has provided an announcement.

Hindalco Industries Limited has announced an update regarding the acquisition of AluChem Companies, Inc. by its subsidiary, Aditya Holdings LLC. The review process by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been delayed due to a U.S. federal government shutdown, impacting the timeline for the acquisition’s completion. The company will provide further updates once the review process resumes and concludes, which may take up to 105 days after the shutdown ends.

More about Hindalco Industries Limited

Hindalco Industries Limited operates in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production of aluminum and copper. It is part of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate, and serves various markets including automotive, construction, and consumer goods.

Average Trading Volume: 153,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1764.4B INR

Learn more about HINDALCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue