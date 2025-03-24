Hilton Grand Vacations CFO Returns from Leave

Hilton Grand Vacations ( (HGV) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 24, 2025, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. announced that Daniel J. Mathewes, the company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, returned from a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons. During his absence, Erin Day, the Executive Vice President of Finance, served as the acting Chief Financial Officer and will now resume her role as Executive Vice President, Finance.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on timeshare resorts and vacation ownership. The company is primarily engaged in developing, marketing, and operating vacation ownership resorts, providing customers with vacation experiences and ownership opportunities.

