Tesla Stock: Buy In Before Autonomous Valuation Gets Unlocked, Says Daniel Ives Ahead of Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tesla Stock: Buy In Before Autonomous Valuation Gets Unlocked, Says Daniel Ives Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Tesla Stock: Buy In Before Autonomous Valuation Gets Unlocked, Says Daniel Ives Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 earnings are on deck this week, with the EV giant slated to release its quarterly statement on Wednesday (October 22) after the market close.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Heading into the print, Wedbush’s Daniel Ives, an analyst who ranks among the top 4% on Wall Street, notes “incremental positivity” regarding the readout, the upbeat sentiment down to a deliveries beat driven by some pull-forward EV demand ahead of the expiration of US EV tax credit and a modest recovery in China sales. “After a brutal few quarters we are finally starting to see stable demand trends for Tesla,” said the 5-star analyst. “With some Model Y refreshes abound we expect generally positive commentary around more stable demand into year-end.” That said, Ives also notes the expiration of the US EV tax credit and continued sluggish demand in Europe remain headwinds for now.

For the quarter, consensus estimates call for total revenue of around $26 billion, including about $19 billion from automotive sales – a target Ives thinks is achievable given solid performance in both EV deliveries and energy generation. Gross margins (excluding credits) are expected to continue improving from past year’s lows, while beating the expected EPS of $0.53 is not out of the question, particularly if the higher-margin energy division delivers stronger results.

While a headwind beforehand, China has now become a “source of strength,” with the Model Y fueling additional demand in the region. The new six-seat Model YL has also played a major role in attracting fresh buyers, even as more low-cost models enter the market. “Despite this tariff war playing out and changing daily, we believe that Tesla’s massive presence in China is a relatively good sign for Musk and Co. as Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory produces a significant amount of its global vehicles while rare earth minerals remain a crucial component for multiple products within the TSLA ecosystem (including Optimus),” Ives explained on the matter.

As for what to look out for on the earnings call, the focus will turn to Tesla’s Robotaxi rollout across the US, the production ramp for Cybercabs and Optimus expected in 2026, and updates on any new models slated for early next year. While Wednesday’s earnings and guidance will be important, Ives thinks they are likely to “take a backseat” to Tesla’s larger AI ambitions. “We continue to strongly believe the most important chapter in Tesla’s growth story is now beginning with the AI era now here,” Ives said. It begins with autonomy and then extends to robotics, with Ives believing the autonomous segment alone could be worth $1 trillion to Tesla’s valuation over the next few years – one that will start to get “unlocked over the coming months.”

Bottom line, Ives maintained an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on the shares, backed by a $600 price target, implying the shares will post 12-month growth of 37%. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Ives’ positive stance gets the backing of 15 other analysts, yet with an additional 13 Holds and 10 Sells, the stock only claims a Hold consensus rating. Meanwhile, the $366.35 average target implies shares will lose 17% in the months ahead. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement