Will Past Be Prologue? Here’s What This Investor Thinks About Nvidia Stock

Will Past Be Prologue? Here’s What This Investor Thinks About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a strong track record of introducing cutting edge technology into the global ecosystem. This has placed the company front-and-center in the AI revolution, where its chips have staked out a dominant position in the data center market.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Names like Hopper and Blackwell, representing successive generations of Nvidia’s GPU architecture, have made both technologists and investors bubbly with excitement. Even before Blackwell had fully ramped, CEO Jensen Huang had described “insane” demand for the AI chips.

The company has continued to deliver huge numbers, and Nvidia’s most recent Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 revenues of $46.7 billion (supported by Blackwell Data Center sequential growth of 17%) represented a 56% year-over-year increase.

Though NVDA is up almost 90% for the past six months, the big question is whether this will continue.

Investor Adria Cimino predicts that past will be prologue, meaning that NVDA should remain on a roll in the years to come.

“History shows Nvidia stock is on track for a triple-digit gain two years after the Blackwell launch,” explains the 5-star investor.

Cimino notes that Blackwell sales should provide plenty of tailwinds for Nvidia, potentially even advancing by triple-digits between now and the beginning of 2027.

“A 100% gain from early 2025 levels would bring the stock price to $284,” emphasizes the investor, who notes that she had earlier predicted that Nvidia would have a market cap of $10 trillion by the decade’s end.

There’s no telling how the next few years will play out, cautions Cimino. Geopolitical challenges, economic downturns, and even declining capex spending would all directly impact Nvidia’s sales. However, Cimino is banking on things turning out more than fine for Nvidia.

“If these potential risks don’t materialize, history could be right – and Nvidia stock may find itself significantly higher 24 months after the Blackwell launch,” sums up Cimino. (To watch Adria Cimino’s track record, click here)

Wall Street remains fully enamored with Nvidia, as 36 Buys vastly overshadow 1 Hold and 1 Sell. NVDA cruises to a Strong Buy consensus rating, and its 12-month average price rating of $224.69 points to gains of 23% in the year ahead. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

