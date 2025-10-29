HighCom Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XTEK Limited ( (AU:HCL) ) has issued an announcement.

HighCom Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 28, 2025, at its location in Symonston, ACT, Australia. The meeting will be conducted physically with no online participation available. This announcement, authorized by the Board, includes the notice of the AGM and proxy form, which will be sent to shareholders. The AGM serves as a crucial event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

HighCom Limited, listed on the ASX as HCL, operates through two main businesses: HighCom Armor and HighCom Technology. HighCom Armor specializes in designing, manufacturing, and supplying advanced personal protection ballistic products for military, law enforcement, and first responders. HighCom Technology provides Australian Defence and Security Agencies with Small Uncrewed Aerial Systems and Sensor Payloads, along with program management, systems integration, and logistics support services.

