Hercules Capital Announces Q3 Cash Distribution

An update from Hercules Capital ( (HTGC) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Hercules Capital announced a third quarter cash distribution of $0.47 per share, payable in November 2025. The company reported record financial results for Q3 2025, including total new debt and equity commitments of $846.2 million and total fundings of $504.6 million. Hercules achieved a net investment income of $88.6 million, providing 122% coverage of its base cash distribution. The company also received an investment grade rating upgrade from Moody’s and reported a 20.7% year-over-year increase in assets under management, reaching approximately $5.5 billion.

Hercules Capital’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation, offset by financial performance challenges and bearish technical indicators. The company’s robust balance sheet and high dividend yield are positive factors, but profitability and cash flow issues need to be addressed.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a leading specialty financing provider that caters to innovative venture, growth, and established stage companies. It is backed by top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms.

