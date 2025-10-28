Henderson High Income Trust Director Increases Stake Through Dividend Reinvestment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) has issued an update.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC announced a transaction involving Francesca Ecsery, a director of the company, who purchased ordinary shares through the automatic reinvestment of dividends. This transaction, conducted at a price of 187p per share for a total of 102 shares, reflects ongoing investment activities by individuals in managerial positions, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HHI) stock is a Buy with a £204.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Henderson High Income Trust PLC stock, see the GB:HHI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and technical indicators, which suggest potential undervaluation and positive market momentum. Financial performance shows recovery and stability, further supporting the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HHI stock, click here.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates within the financial sector, focusing on providing high-income investment opportunities primarily through a diversified portfolio of equities and fixed income securities. The company targets investors seeking income generation and capital growth, leveraging its expertise in managing high-yielding assets.

Average Trading Volume: 230,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about HHI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue