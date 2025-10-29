Helius Medical Technologies Reports Strong Staking Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Helius Medical Technologies ( (HSDT) ).

On October 29, 2025, Solana Company announced an update on its SOL token holdings and staking performance, revealing an increase of 0.1 million SOL since October 6, 2025, bringing its total to over 2.3 million SOL. The company reported an average gross staking yield of 7.03% APY for October, outperforming the top 10 validators’ average by 36 basis points, highlighting its effective digital asset strategy and strong market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HSDT) stock is a Sell with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Helius Medical Technologies stock, see the HSDT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HSDT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HSDT is a Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies receives a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and persistent losses. Technical analysis indicates bearish market conditions, with the stock trading below key moving averages and weak momentum indicators. The valuation is poor, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, further impacting investor sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on HSDT stock, click here.

More about Helius Medical Technologies

Solana Company, formerly known as Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., is a digital asset treasury focused on acquiring and holding Solana (SOL) tokens. In partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, the company aims to maximize SOL per share by leveraging capital markets and onchain opportunities, providing public market investors with direct exposure to Solana’s growth.

Average Trading Volume: 913,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $266.4M

Learn more about HSDT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue