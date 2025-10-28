Helia Group Limited Reports 3Q25 Results and Reaffirms Market Commitment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd ( (AU:HLI) ) has provided an announcement.

Helia Group Limited has submitted its 3Q25 data to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, reflecting a rise in gross written premium due to higher market share and increased lending volumes, although it remains below historical levels due to the impact of the Australian Government’s 5% Deposit Scheme. The company’s board has completed a comprehensive business review, reaffirming its commitment to the Australian LMI market and focusing on cost management and operational efficiencies to adapt to a shrinking market. Helia maintains a strong balance sheet and plans to explore options for returning excess capital to shareholders.

More about Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

Helia Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, specifically focusing on lenders mortgage insurance (LMI). The company provides insurance products that help Australians buy, invest, and upgrade their homes, and it holds a significant market share in the LMI industry.

Average Trading Volume: 917,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.54B

