Hawaiian Electric Industries Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ( (HE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) is a prominent utility company in Hawaii, supplying power to approximately 95% of the state’s population and focusing on decarbonization and grid modernization to enhance resilience and safety.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, HEI announced a net income of $31 million, or $0.18 per share. Excluding expenses related to the Maui wildfires and strategic reviews, the core income was $33 million, or $0.19 per share, maintaining a steady performance compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include an expansion of HEI’s credit facility to $600 million and a successful $500 million debt issuance, enhancing liquidity for critical investments in utility infrastructure. Hawaiian Electric, a subsidiary, reported a net income of $37 million, a significant recovery from a loss in the previous year, driven by higher revenues and reduced wildfire liabilities. The holding and other companies segment also showed improvement with a reduced net loss.

HEI continues to advance its wildfire safety strategy and is progressing towards a settlement for wildfire tort litigation. The company remains focused on strengthening its financial position and operational resilience.

Looking ahead, HEI’s management is optimistic about its strategic initiatives and financial stability, aiming to support Hawaii’s energy transition and infrastructure development while managing ongoing challenges effectively.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue