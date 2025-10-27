Harvest Technology Group Affirms Commitment to Governance Standards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. ( (AU:HTG) ) has provided an update.

Harvest Technology Group Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The statement, which is accurate as of October 27, 2025, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. The release confirms that Harvest Technology Group has followed the recommended practices, including having a board charter and undertaking appropriate checks before appointing directors or senior executives. This announcement reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its governance practices, which may positively impact its reputation among stakeholders.

